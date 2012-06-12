US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow rises more than 1 pct

NEW YORK, June 12 The Dow rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, with Wall Street staging a comeback rally as volatile Spanish bond yields came off earlier highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 132.68 points, or 1.07 percent, at 12,543.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 11.18 points, or 0.85 percent, at 1,320.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 24.07 points, or 0.86 percent, at 2,833.80.