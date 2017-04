NEW YORK, March 25 U.S. stocks cut their gains on Monday, with the Dow turning negative as initial optimism over a deal to keep Cyprus afloat faded.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 4.55 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,507.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.79 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,559.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.60 points, or 0.17 percent, at 3,250.59.