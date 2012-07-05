US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow turns positive

NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stocks pared losses in afternoon trading on Thursday and the Dow turned positive.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 7.53 points, or 0.06 percent, to 12,951.35. The S&P 500 Index dipped 0.87 point, or 0.06 percent, to 1,373.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 10.60 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,986.68.