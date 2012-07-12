版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 13日 星期五 01:54 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow turns up; S&P 500, Nasdaq pare losses

NEW YORK, July 12 The Dow turned positive, led by shares of consumer product maker Procter & Gamble, on Thursday while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq pared losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 25.62 points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,630.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.06 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,339.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 15.35 points, or 0.53 percent, at 2,872.63.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐