US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat after data

NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as strong results from Boeing Co were offset by weaker-than-expected data on March durable goods.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 9.90 points, or 0.07 percent, at 14,729.36. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.25 points, or 0.02 percent, at 1,578.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 7.35 points, or 0.22 percent, at 3,261.98.