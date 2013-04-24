US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turn negative after data

BRIEF-IMF Bentham Ltd announces Australian funding agreement
* proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Woolworths Limited (woolworths) against Woolworths.
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stock index futures turned negative on Wednesday following weaker-than-expected data on March durable goods.
Futures had earlier risen, helped by some positive earnings results, including from Boeing Co.
S&P 500 futures dipped 0.1 point while Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 12 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 2 points.
* Seventy Seven Energy extends deadline for warrant exercises
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ