US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to gains after Draghi comments

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK Aug 2 U.S. stock index futures added to gains on Thursday following comments from Mario Draghi, the president of the European Central Bank.
The comments came at a press conference after the ECB kept its main interest rate at a record low, waiting to see if inflation and the euro zone economy slow further before deciding on any fresh cut in borrowing costs.
S&P 500 futures rose 11.9 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 69 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 23 points.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.