US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to gains after ECB rate cut

NEW YORK May 2 U.S. stock index futures briefly added to gains on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points to 0.5 percent, as expected.

S&P 500 futures rose 5.6 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 47 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 11.5 points.