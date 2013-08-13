版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 14日 星期三 01:04 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St erases losses on Fed Lockhart's comments

NEW YORK Aug 13 U.S. stocks erased losses to trade higher by midday on Tuesday after Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said economic data remains too mixed to lay out a detailed path for reducing and eventually halting their asset-purchase stimulus plan at their September meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 52.00 points, or 0.34 percent, at 15,471.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.74 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,694.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.54 points, or 0.21 percent, at 3,677.49.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐