US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St erases losses on Fed Lockhart's comments

NEW YORK Aug 13 U.S. stocks erased losses to
trade higher by midday on Tuesday after Atlanta Federal Reserve
President Dennis Lockhart said economic data remains too mixed
to lay out a detailed path for reducing and eventually halting
their asset-purchase stimulus plan at their September meeting.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 52.00 points,
or 0.34 percent, at 15,471.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.74 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,694.21. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.54 points, or 0.21
percent, at 3,677.49.