US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St adds to gains, data shows Fed support needed

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. stocks extended gains on Friday after a jobs report suggested the economy still needs the Federal Reserve's support, soothing concerns that the Fed might end its stimulus efforts sooner than expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 151.21 points, or 1.01 percent, at 15,191.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 16.12 points, or 0.99 percent, at 1,638.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 26.99 points, or 0.79 percent, at 3,451.04.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.