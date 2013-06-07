版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St adds to gains, data shows Fed support needed

| NEW YORK, June 7

NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. stocks extended gains on Friday after a jobs report suggested the economy still needs the Federal Reserve's support, soothing concerns that the Fed might end its stimulus efforts sooner than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 151.21 points, or 1.01 percent, at 15,191.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 16.12 points, or 0.99 percent, at 1,638.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 26.99 points, or 0.79 percent, at 3,451.04.
