US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St adds slight gains after Fed

NEW YORK Dec 12 U.S. stocks added slightly to gains after the Federal Reserve announced plans to ramp up its stimulus to the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.73 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,272.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.85 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,431.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.20 point, or 0.01 percent, at 3,022.50.