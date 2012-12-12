US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St adds slight gains after Fed

BRIEF-Community Health Systems to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
NEW YORK Dec 12 U.S. stocks added slightly to gains after the Federal Reserve announced plans to ramp up its stimulus to the economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.73 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,272.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.85 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,431.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.20 point, or 0.01 percent, at 3,022.50.
* Bob Adams to assume position of Allete chief financial officer
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc - CEO Jay Forbes will be leaving company following expected successful closing of its pending transaction with BCE Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: