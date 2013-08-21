US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street turns higher in choppy trading

NEW YORK Aug 21 U.S. stocks reversed course in afternoon trading on Wednesday with major indexes at session highs as traders digested the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve policy-setting committee meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 8.61 points or 0.06 percent, to 15,011.6, the S&P 500 gained 3.79 points or 0.23 percent, to 1,656.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.646 points or 0.43 percent, to 3,629.236.