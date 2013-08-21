US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street turns higher in choppy trading

BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive says CEO Kenneth Lowe's 2016 total compensation $28.8 mln - SEC filing
NEW YORK Aug 21 U.S. stocks reversed course in afternoon trading on Wednesday with major indexes at session highs as traders digested the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve policy-setting committee meeting.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 8.61 points or 0.06 percent, to 15,011.6, the S&P 500 gained 3.79 points or 0.23 percent, to 1,656.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.646 points or 0.43 percent, to 3,629.236.
BERLIN, March 29 European worker representatives of German industrial gases group Linde are opposed to a merger with U.S. rival Praxair and want labour members of the supervisory board to vote against the deal, a letter seen by Reuters shows.
SAO PAULO, March 29 Brazil's state-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA hired financial advisers to help sell its stakes in some power projects, Chief Executive Wilson Ferreira Jr. said on Wednesday.