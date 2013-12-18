US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Stocks rise after Fed says it will taper bond buying

BRIEF-General Electric says GE Capital exits European consolidated prudential supervision
* GE Capital exits European consolidated prudential supervision
NEW YORK Dec 18 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced it would begin scaling back its stimulus by $10 billion a month to $75 billion in bond purchases.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 50.43 points or 0.32 percent, to 15,925.69, the S&P 500 gained 0.02 points to 1,781.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.185 points or 0.4 percent, to 4,007.495.
* GE Capital exits European consolidated prudential supervision
March 30 President Trump's U.S. Air Force Secretary nominee Dr. Heather Wilson, a former congressional representative from New Mexico, told senators on Thursday that other jets did not have the stealth capability of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jet.
* Ford invests c$500 million for research and development in canada; doubles connectivity team and opens new research and engineering centre in ottawa