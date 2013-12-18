版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 19日 星期四 03:08 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Stocks rise after Fed says it will taper bond buying

NEW YORK Dec 18 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced it would begin scaling back its stimulus by $10 billion a month to $75 billion in bond purchases.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 50.43 points or 0.32 percent, to 15,925.69, the S&P 500 gained 0.02 points to 1,781.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.185 points or 0.4 percent, to 4,007.495.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐