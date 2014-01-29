版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 30日 星期四 03:06 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St stocks volatile after Fed statement

NEW YORK Jan 29 The major U.S. stock indexes initially pared losses and then extended their declines on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced a further reduction in its monthly bond purchases, as expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 157.60 points or 0.99 percent, to 15,770.96. The S&P 500 lost 14.69 points or 0.82 percent, to 1,777.81. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.43 points or 0.84 percent, to 4,063.533.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐