US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St holds flat after Fed statement

NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday following a Federal Reserve policy statement in which the central bank cut the growth forecast for this year but expressed confidence the economic recovery was on track.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 27.42 points, or 0.16 percent, to 16,781.07, the S&P 500 lost 0.17 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,941.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.53 points, or 0.22 percent, to 4,327.70. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
