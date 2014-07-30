US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P briefly turns positive after Fed statement

NEW YORK, July 30 The S&P 500 stock index briefly turned positive and the Dow industrials pared losses after the Federal Reserve cut its monthly bond-buying program by another $10 billion and upgraded its assessment of the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 40.23 points or 0.24 percent, to 16,871.88, the S&P 500 lost 0.48 points or 0.02 percent, to 1,969.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.48 points or 0.39 percent, to 4,460.18. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)