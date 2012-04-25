US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St holds gains after Fed statement

NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. stocks clung to strong
gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve repeated its
promise to leave interest rates on hold until at least late 2014
while giving few clues into whether it might supply additional
stimulus later this year.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 45.56 points,
or 0.35 percent, to 13,047.12. The S&P 500 Index added
13.06 points, or 0.95 percent, to 1,385.03. The Nasdaq Composite
gained 55.85 points, or 1.89 percent, to 3,017.45.
The three major U.S. stock indexes were higher earlier in
the session after Apple's blowout quarter further increased
optimism in an earnings season that has far outstripped
expectations.