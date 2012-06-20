RPT-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends losses on Fed news

BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology provides update on review of marketing authorisation application for PB272
* Puma Biotechnology provides update on review of marketing authorisation application for PB272
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. stocks added to losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve extended its monetary stimulus to bolster a flagging U.S. recovery, renewing its effort to depress borrowing costs by selling short-term bonds to buy longer-dated ones.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 74.93 points, or 0.58 percent, at 12,762.40. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 10.35 points, or 0.76 percent, at 1,347.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 16.11 points, or 0.55 percent, at 2,913.65.
* Puma Biotechnology provides update on review of marketing authorisation application for PB272
CHICAGO, March 1 McDonald's Corp on Wednesday announced a push to embrace apps aimed at speeding up service at drive-thrus, which account for about 70 percent of its U.S. business, as the fast-food chain looks to woo back diners.
* Gazit-Globe Ltd and first capital realty announce $185 million secondary offering of common shares of first Capital Realty by Gazit-Globe Ltd.