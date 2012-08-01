US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls after Fed comments

NEW YORK Aug 1 U.S. stocks turned lower on
Wednesday following comments from the Federal Reserve, which
said the recovery had lost momentum so far this year, though it
stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus.
However, the Fed did signal that further bond buys could be
in store.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 34.82
points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,973.86. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 4.18 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,375.14.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 17.28 points, or
0.59 percent, at 2,922.24.
Before the comments, equities had been trading near
break-even levels throughout the session.