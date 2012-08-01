版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 2日 星期四 02:18 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls after Fed comments

NEW YORK Aug 1 U.S. stocks turned lower on Wednesday following comments from the Federal Reserve, which said the recovery had lost momentum so far this year, though it stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus.

However, the Fed did signal that further bond buys could be in store.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 34.82 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,973.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.18 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,375.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 17.28 points, or 0.59 percent, at 2,922.24.

Before the comments, equities had been trading near break-even levels throughout the session.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐