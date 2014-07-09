版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St trims gains following Fed minutes

NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. stocks pared gains slightly following the release of minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting, which said the central bank has begun detailing how it plans to ease the U.S. economy out of its easy monetary policy period.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42 points or 0.25 percent, to 16,948.62, the S&P 500 gained 5.09 points or 0.26 percent, to 1,968.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.96 points or 0.43 percent, to 4,410.42. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
