US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St trims gains following Fed minutes

BRIEF-Crane Co. elects new director
* Crane Co - announced that its board of directors has elected Charles Mcclure, Jr. as a director of Crane Co. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. stocks pared gains slightly following the release of minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting, which said the central bank has begun detailing how it plans to ease the U.S. economy out of its easy monetary policy period.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42 points or 0.25 percent, to 16,948.62, the S&P 500 gained 5.09 points or 0.26 percent, to 1,968.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.96 points or 0.43 percent, to 4,410.42. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Crane Co - announced that its board of directors has elected Charles Mcclure, Jr. as a director of Crane Co. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd qtrly sales $1,189 million versus $1,077 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BWXT awarded $76 million contract to manufacture common missile compartment tube assemblies for submarines