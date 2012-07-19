US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares gains on lackluster data

NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. stocks pared some earlier
gains on Thursday, with the Dow industrials and S&P 500 dipping
briefly into negative territory, weighed by lackluster economic
data.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 11.35 points,
or 0.09 percent, to 12,920.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 0.72 points, or 0.05 percent, to 1,373.50. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 15.40 points, or 0.52
percent, to 2,958.00.
Nasdaq was buoyed by gains in eBay and Qualcomm, with the
overall tech sector also lifted by a more than 4-percent advance
in shares of IBM.