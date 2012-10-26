版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 21:05 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim declines after GDP data

NEW YORK Oct 26 U.S. stock index futures trimmed earlier declines and pointed to a steady open for Wall Street on Friday after data showed economic growth picked up at a faster pace than expected in the third quarter.

S&P 500 futures were off 1 point, and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures slipped 27 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.75 point.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐