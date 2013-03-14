版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 futures add to gains after data

NEW YORK, March 14 S&P 500 index futures added slightly to gains on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing for first time jobless benefits unexpectedly fell last week.

S&P 500 futures rose 4.4 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 20 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 10.5 points.
