US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures gain as Fed Chairman Bernanke speaks

NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke spoke after the bell following the release of minutes from the central bank's June policy meeting.

S&P 500 futures rose 5.9 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 54 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 27.5 points.