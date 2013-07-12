US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 futures turn slightly lower

NEW YORK, July 12 S&P 500 stock index futures turned slightly lower Friday after United Parcel Service said it was trimming its full-year outlook.

The news pulled shares of UPS down 3.8 percent in premarket trading. At the same time, investors were digesting data that showed producer prices rose more than expected in June.

S&P 500 futures slipped 0.7 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures remained up 13 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 4.5 points.