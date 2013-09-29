US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall as government shutdown seems likely

BRIEF-AC Immune and Piramal Imaging present first clinical data for tau PET-imaging tracer
* AC Immune -Piramal imaging and AC Immune present first clinical data for tau pet-imaging tracer
NEW YORK, Sept 29 U.S. stock index futures fell on Sunday as a last-minute deal to resolve the budget battle in Washington appeared less likely, making a government shutdown more likely.
Such a shutdown is expected to impact markets by injecting massive amounts of uncertainty into all asset classes. If a deal is reached quickly, that might allow markets to recover, but a prolonged shutdown could have significant implications for economic growth and consumer confidence.
S&P 500 futures fell 12.8 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 73 points and Nasdaq 100 futures sank 16 points.
* Cellect Biotechnology Ltd- received a formal notice of intention to grant for a patent covering a key method of treatment from European patent office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Therapeutics-regulatory delays will result in postponement of planned U.S. launch of remosynch implantable system for remodulin until 2018