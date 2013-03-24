版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 futures dip as Cyprus talks go on

NEW YORK, March 24 S&P 500 stock index futures dipped in late Sunday trading as last-mintue talks to save Cyprus from financial meltdown went on. S&P 500 futures were down 2.1 points as trading resumed, before turning nearly flat, while S&P E-mini futures were also unchanged.
