US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures lose earlier gains to turn negative

BRIEF-Stada supports offer by Bain Capital, Cinven worth 66 euros per share
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share
NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. stock index futures pared their gains on Friday, with major indexes turning negative.
Futures had previously been higher, putting the S&P 500 on track for a fourth straight day of gains, as concerns eased over a premature pullback of central bank stimulus measures and following upbeat economic data from Japan.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.1 point while Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 2 points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.5 point.
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ