2013年 6月 28日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures lose earlier gains to turn negative

NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. stock index futures pared their gains on Friday, with major indexes turning negative.

Futures had previously been higher, putting the S&P 500 on track for a fourth straight day of gains, as concerns eased over a premature pullback of central bank stimulus measures and following upbeat economic data from Japan.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1 point while Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 2 points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.5 point.
