2012年 12月 21日

RPT-U.S. stock futures fall on worries over U.S. 'fiscal cliff'

TOKYO Dec 21 U.S. stock index futures fell sharply after U.S. House of Representative Speaker John Boehner conceded that his tax bill designed to help avert the "fiscal cliff" lacked the votes to pass.

S&P 500 stock futures fell 1.6 percent, while Dow Jones stock futures and Nasdaq futures both lost 1.5 percent.

