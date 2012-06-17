US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures open higher after Greek election

NEW YORK, June 17 U.S. stock index futures opened higher on Sunday, with pro-bailout parties in Greece set to win a slim parliamentary majority, bringing relief to a world braced for fresh financial turmoil. Investors have feared that if the radical left SYRIZA party had won, it could eventually result in Greece leaving the euro zone, the fallout of which was uncertain. With 80 percent of the votes counted, the pro-bailout New Democracy Party led with 30.1 percent while SYRIZA had 26.6 percent. S&P 500 futures rose 7.9 points while Dow Jones industrial average futures added 83 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 14.75 points.