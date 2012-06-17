US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures open higher after Greek election

NEW YORK, June 17 U.S. stock index futures
opened higher on Sunday, with pro-bailout parties in Greece set
to win a slim parliamentary majority, bringing relief to a world
braced for fresh financial turmoil.
Investors have feared that if the radical left SYRIZA party
had won, it could eventually result in Greece leaving the euro
zone, the fallout of which was uncertain. With 80 percent of the
votes counted, the pro-bailout New Democracy Party led with 30.1
percent while SYRIZA had 26.6 percent.
S&P 500 futures rose 7.9 points while Dow Jones
industrial average futures added 83 points and Nasdaq 100
futures rose 14.75 points.