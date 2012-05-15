版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures add to gains after data

NEW YORK May 15 U.S. stock index futures added to gains on Tuesday, following sharp losses in the previous session, after a gauge of manufacturing in New York state bounced much higher than expected in May.

S&P 500 futures rose 9.6 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 51 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 19 points.

