US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Index futures climb after Draghi comments

NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Thursday after comments from Europe's central bank chief
Mario Draghi about protecting the euro zone from collapse helped
reassure a market already expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to
step up stimulus efforts.
S&P 500 futures rose 14.4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 136
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 29.5 points.