US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls after Google results

UPDATE 2-Toshiba seeks $8.8 bln for chip unit stake as banks fret over risks
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and the Nasdaq hit session lows following an unexpected release of quarterly results from Google Inc that pushed its stock down more than 10 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 2.72 points, or 0.02 percent, to 13,554.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 2.21 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,458.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 23.06 points, or 0.74 percent, to 3,081.07.
Google had been expected to report results after the closing bell. The surprising announcement drove Google's stock down as much as 10.5 percent.
Google's stock was halted at around 12:52 p.m. EDT. The stock was last down 9 percent at $687.30.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Feb 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points at 7298 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.