版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 29日 星期四 23:05 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Stocks edge higher after housing data

NEW YORK Nov 29 U.S. stocks added to gains after data showed contracts to buy previously owned homes rose more than expected in October, another positive sign for a healing housing market.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 66.31 points, or 0.51 percent, to 13,051.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 8.56 points, or 0.61 percent, to 1,418.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 22.82 points, or 0.76 percent, to 3,014.60.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐