US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Bernanke, data lift Wall St to session highs

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK Feb 26 Major U.S. stock indexes hit session highs on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defended the Fed's bond-buying stimulus before Congress and data on new-home sales and consumer confidence was better than expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 125.16 points or 0.91 percent, to 13,909.33, the S&P 500 gained 10.51 points or 0.71 percent, to 1,498.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.92 points or 0.61 percent, to 3,135.17.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.