US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Bernanke, data lift Wall St to session highs

NEW YORK Feb 26 Major U.S. stock indexes hit session highs on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defended the Fed's bond-buying stimulus before Congress and data on new-home sales and consumer confidence was better than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 125.16 points or 0.91 percent, to 13,909.33, the S&P 500 gained 10.51 points or 0.71 percent, to 1,498.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.92 points or 0.61 percent, to 3,135.17.