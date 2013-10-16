US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St at highs on hopes for debt-limit deal

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 12
April 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
NEW YORK Oct 16 Major U.S. stock indexes hit session highs in late morning trading on Wednesday on optimism a plan emerging in the Democratic-led Senate to raise the U.S. debt limit and end the government shutdown will be passed in the Republican-led House of Representatives.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 193.43 points, or 1.28 percent, to 15,361.44, the S&P 500 gained 22.51 points, or 1.33 percent, to 1,720.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.271 points, or 1.17 percent, to 3,838.281.
Both sides are confident the House will pass the bipartisan Senate bill, said a senior Democratic aide.
The S&P 500 came within less than 0.5 percent of its record intraday high.
April 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.
* Updates its 2016/17 technical guidance for timing impacts ahead of entering closed period on 18 april 2017.