版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 14日 星期二 23:15 BJT

RPT-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St hits session highs, banks lead

NEW YORK May 14 U.S. stocks extended gains in late-morning trading on Tuesday, led by gains in banks, including Bank of America and Citigroup. Both the Dow and S&P 500 set intraday record highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 74.14 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,165.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 12.94 points, or 0.79 percent, at 1,646.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 26.08 points, or 0.76 percent, at 3,464.87.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐