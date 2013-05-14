RPT-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St hits session highs, banks lead

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
NEW YORK May 14 U.S. stocks extended gains in late-morning trading on Tuesday, led by gains in banks, including Bank of America and Citigroup. Both the Dow and S&P 500 set intraday record highs.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 74.14 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,165.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 12.94 points, or 0.79 percent, at 1,646.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 26.08 points, or 0.76 percent, at 3,464.87.
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.