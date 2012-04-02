US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data

* U.S. manufacturing sector picks up in March-ISM
* China's PMI jumps to 11-month high
* Euro-zone factory sector contracts for 8th month in a row
* Avon soars on Coty's offer
* Dow up 0.6 pct, S&P 500 up 0.9 pct, Nasdaq up 0.9 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 2 The S&P 500 climbed to a fresh
four-year intraday high on Monday, the first trading day of the
second quarter, as upbeat Chinese and U.S. manufacturing data
overshadowed a report showing more weakness in Europe.
The Dow and the Nasdaq held near session highs in afternoon
trading.
The U.S. Institute for Supply Management's index of national
factory activity rose to 53.4, topping forecasts. A reading
above 50 indicates expansion. China's Purchasing Managers' Index
hit an 11-month high.
But a report in Europe showed the region's manufacturing
sector shrank for an eighth straight month in March,
highlighting the difficulties in getting the euro zone economy
on track.
The data helped lift energy and basic materials stocks as
crude oil and commodity prices climbed. National Oilwell Varco
Inc gained 1.8 percent to $80.86 while Freeport McMoRan
Copper & Gold Inc rose 3.4 percent to $39.32. The PHLX
oil service sector index was up 1.4 percent. An S&P index
of materials stocks was up 1.5 percent.
"The market is telling you it believes the (U.S.) economy
has turned around, it has made that corner, it is clearly moving
higher - especially compared to Europe and parts of Asia," said
Ken Polcari, managing director of ICAP Equities in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 76.48 points,
or 0.58 percent, to 13,288.52 The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 12.52 points, or 0.89 percent, to 1,420.99. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 27.85 points, or 0.90
percent, to 3,119.42.
Stocks ended their strongest quarter in more than two years
on a positive note on Friday. The advance was led by recently
underperforming sectors like energy and health care.
Equity markets will be closed for the Good Friday holiday,
which could create lighter volume and increase volatility this
week. Despite the holiday, the government will release the March
payrolls report on Friday. With that in mind, investors could be
hesitant to make big bets ahead of the data.
Beauty company Coty Inc offered to buy cosmetics direct
seller Avon Products Inc for $23.25 a share, a 20
percent premium over Friday's closing price. Avon jumped 16.5
percent to $22.55 in afternoon trading.
For the first quarter, the S&P 500 gained 12 percent - its
best start of the year since 1998, and the best overall quarter
since the third period of 2009.