NEW YORK Oct 1 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors appeared confident that the first partial government shutdown in nearly two decades would be short-lived.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 62.29 points, or 0.41 percent, at 15,191.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 13.47 points, or 0.80 percent, at 1,695.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 46.50 points, or 1.23 percent, at 3,817.98.