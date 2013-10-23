版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 snaps four-session winning streak on earnings

NEW YORK Oct 23 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as shares of Caterpillar and a group of chipmakers tumbled after they reported earnings, ending the S&P 500's four-session streak of record highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 54.46 points, or 0.35 percent, at 15,413.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 8.31 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,746.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 22.49 points, or 0.57 percent, at 3,907.07.
