China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK Oct 23 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as shares of Caterpillar and a group of chipmakers tumbled after they reported earnings, ending the S&P 500's four-session streak of record highs.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 54.46 points, or 0.35 percent, at 15,413.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 8.31 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,746.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 22.49 points, or 0.57 percent, at 3,907.07.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.