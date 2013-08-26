US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower after Kerry blasts Syria over chemical weapons

NEW YORK Aug 26 U.S. stocks fell on Monday, turning negative in the last hour of trading after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said all nations must stand up for accountability on the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 63.74 points, or 0.42 percent, at 14,946.77. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.68 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,656.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.22 points, or 0.01 percent, at 3,657.57.