US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after data; Syria worries linger

NEW YORK Aug 30 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday as the likelihood of an impending Western military strike on Syria appeared to lessen and personal income data for July came in soft.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.49 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,842.44. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.69 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,639.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.37 points, or 0.01 percent, at 3,620.67.
