US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 index ends worst month since May 2012

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK Aug 30 U.S. stocks fell in a thinly traded session on Friday, with the S&P 500 index recording its steepest monthly drop since May 2012 as investors held off making large bets before a long weekend with the situation in Syria still uncertain.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 30.87 points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,810.08. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.27 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,632.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.44 points, or 0.84 percent, at 3,589.87.
For the week, the Dow fell 1.3 percent, the S&P 500 lost 1.8 percent and the Nasdaq declined 1.9 percent.
For the month, the Dow fell 4.4 percent, the S&P 500 was down 3.1 percent and the Nasdaq was off 1 percent.
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
* Revenue for q1 , excluding revenue from ChipMOS Technologies Ltd was $150.1 million, representing a decrease of 2.3% from q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Innoviva announces $50 million partial royalty notes redemption