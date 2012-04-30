US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower; 4-day run in jeopardy

* U.S. incomes rise, consumers save more
* NYSE Euronext quarterly profit falls
* Barnes & Noble jumps on Microsoft deal
* Gen-Probe soars on takeover offer
* Futures off: Dow 12 pts, S&P 2.7 pts, Nasdaq 9.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. stocks were poised for a
modestly lower open on Monday, putting the S&P 500 on track to
snap a 4-day winning streak after data showed Americans only
modestly increased spending and Spain slipped into recession.
U.S. household income rose in March by the most in three
months but consumers only slightly increased spending instead
saving more, Commerce Department data showed.
"This is decent overall but nothing amazing. The spending
number is an indication that the higher gas prices we saw last
month are taking their toll," said Todd Schoenberger, managing
principal at the Blackbay Group in New York.
The S&P 500 is down 0.4 percent for April, putting the index
on track for its first monthly decline since November as
investors grappled with a flare-up of the euro zone debt crisis
and U.S. data that has hinted at a stalled recovery.
S&P 500 futures fell 2.7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures slipped 12
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 9.25 points.
Other economic reports due Monday include the April index of
manufacturing activity at 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT) from the
Institute of Supply Management Chicago.
With deep government spending cuts to reduce a massive
deficit and troubles in the banking sector likely to delay any
return to growth, Spain's economy sank into recession in the
first quarter.
Humana Inc dropped 4.4 percent to $83.98 in
premarket trading after the company, one of the largest
providers of Medicare plans for the elderly, posted a 21 percent
decline in profit, missing Wall Street's target.
NYSE Euronext profit fell by almost one-third in the
due to a difficult trading environment and costs from its failed
merger with Deutsche Boerse.
A total of 12 S&P 500 companies were scheduled to report
earnings on Monday, including Anadarko Petroleum Corp
and McKesson Corp.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Friday, of the 275
S&P 500 companies that have reported results, 72 percent topped
estimates. A strong earnings season has helped lift the
benchmark S&P index to its best week since mid-March on Friday.
Pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners LP will
buy Sunoco Inc for $5.3 billion as it focuses on
transporting more crude oil and refined products amid falling
natural gas prices. Sunoco soared 21.2 percent to $49.60 and
Energy Transfer rose 2.6 percent to $49.15 in premarket trading.
Barnes & Noble Inc surged 91.5 percent to $26.20
premarket after Microsoft Corp said it will invest $300
million in the bookseller's digital and college operations in a
deal that values the businesses at $1.7 billion.
Gen-Probe Inc climbed nearly 20 percent to $82.02
premarket after Hologic Inc said it would acquire the
diagnostic test maker for about $3.75 billion in cash. Hologic
shares dropped 3.9 percent to $20.40 premarket.