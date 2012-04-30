US STOCKS-Wall St slips early, jeopardizing 4-day run

* U.S. incomes rise, consumers save more
* NYSE Euronext quarterly profit falls
* Barnes & Noble jumps on Microsoft deal
* Gen-Probe soars on takeover offer
* Indexes: Dow flat, S&P off 0.3 pct, Nasdaq off 0.5 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. stocks slipped on
Monday, jeopardizing the S&P 500's 4-day winning streak after
data showed Americans only modestly increased spending and Spain
slipped into recession.
U.S. household income rose in March by the most in three
months but consumers increased spending slightly and saved more
instead, data showed.
"This is decent overall but nothing amazing. The spending
number is an indication that the higher gas prices we saw last
month are taking their toll," said Todd Schoenberger, managing
principal at the Blackbay Group in New York.
The S&P 500 is down 0.8 percent for April, putting the index
on track for its first monthly decline since November as
investors grappled with a flare-up of the euro zone debt crisis
and U.S. data that has hinted at a stalled recovery.
The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago's business
barometer fell to 56.2, coming in below forecasts but still
above the 50 level that signifies expansion. [I D:nL1E8FU1RR]
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.03
points, or 0.02 percent, at 13,225.28. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was off 4.29 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,399.07.
The Nasdaq Composite Index took off 15.05 points, or
0.49 percent, at 3,054.15.
Spain's economy sank into recession in the first quarter as
deep government spending cuts to reduce a massive deficit and
troubles in the banking sector likely delayed any return to
growth.
Humana Inc dropped 6.1 percent to $82.45 after the
company, one of the largest providers of Medicare government
plans for the elderly, posted a 21 percent decline in profit and
missed Wall Street's target. The Morgan Stanley healthcare payor
index declined 1.3 percent.
NYSE Euronext profit fell by almost one-third due to
a difficult trading environment and costs from its failed merger
with Deutsche Boerse. Shares fell 4.1 percent to
$25.97.
A total of 12 S&P 500 companies were scheduled to report
earnings on Monday, including Anadarko Petroleum Corp
and McKesson Corp.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday morning, of
the 297 S&P 500 companies that have reported results, 72 percent
topped estimates. A strong earnings season helped lift the
benchmark S&P index to its best week since mid-March on Friday.
Pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners LP will
buy Sunoco Inc for $5.3 billion as it focuses on
transporting more crude oil and refined products amid falling
natural gas prices. Sunoco soared 20.3 percent to $49.23 and
Energy Transfer rose 0.7 percent to $48.24.
Barnes & Noble Inc surged 63.2 percent to $22.33
after Microsoft Corp agreed to invest $300 million in
the bookseller's digital and college operations in a deal that
values the businesses at $1.7 billion.
Gen-Probe Inc climbed 19 percent to $81.75 after
Hologic Inc said it would acquire the diagnostic test
maker for about $3.75 billion in cash. Hologic shares dropped 9
percent to $19.32.