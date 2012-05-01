US STOCKS-Futures up ahead of factory, construction data

* Pfizer profit tops view
* BP falls after earnings
* Construction spending, ISM manufacturing on tap
* Futures: Dow up 16 pts, S&P up 0.2 pt, Nasdaq off 3 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 1 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Tuesday ahead of data on the manufacturing sector that
could offer evidence on the pace of the economic recovery.
The S&P 500 closed April with its first monthly decline
since November as economic data pointed to a slowing domestic
economy and continued flare-ups in the euro zone highlighted the
risks of the region's debt crisis.
Investor focus will be dominated by the United States as a
number of European and Asian stock markets, including ones in
Germany, France and Italy, are closed on Tuesday for the May Day
holiday.
Britain's FTSE 100 bounced 0.4 percent higher early,
with Lloyds Banking Group Plc among the top gainers
after quarterly results, offsetting a fall in integrated oils
led by BP.
The Institute for Supply Management releases its April
manufacturing index at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists in a
Reuters survey expected a reading of 53.0 versus 53.4 in March.
"Both Dallas and Chicago, which are also manufacturing
numbers, yesterday came in negative, so it will be interesting
to see where the ISM data comes in," said Ken Polcari, managing
director at ICAP Equities in New York.
"If it does come in so much better, you might see a little
pop in the market, but because most global markets are closed
you might have a muted reaction."
S&P 500 futures rose 0.2 point and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were
up 16 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 3 points.
Pfizer Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly
earnings as cost controls partly offset plunging sales of its
Lipitor cholesterol fighter, now facing generic competition. The
shares dipped 0.5 percent to $22.78 in premarket trade.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday morning, of
the 297 S&P 500 companies that have reported results, 72 percent
topped estimates.
Earnings are expected from 32 S&P 500 companies on Tuesday,
including Broadcom Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp
and Fiserv Inc.
The Internal Revenue Service was reviewing issues related to
the stakes in thousands of oil and gas wells that Chesapeake
gave to its chief executive, according to a regulatory filing.
BP Plc's profit dropped more than expected on the
back of a fall in production prompted by the sale of oil fields
to pay for the Gulf of Mexico disaster. U.S.-listed shares
fell 2.7 percent to $42.23 premarket.
Huntsman Corp jumped 11.1 percent to $15.73
premarket after posting profit that nearly tripled on higher
prices for its chemicals.
PF Chang's China Bistro Inc jumped 30.6 percent to
$51.85 premarket after the restaurant operator agreed to be
bought by private equity firm Centerbridge Partners LP for $1.1
billion.
U.S. auto sales in April were expected to remain on pace
with the previous month, continuing the momentum that saw the
appetite for new vehicles drive first-quarter demand to its
highest rate in four years.