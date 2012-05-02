US STOCKS-Wall St drops on weak jobs data

* ADP employment misses forecast, factory orders drop

* Euro zone manufacturing slips

* Chesapeake Energy shares tumble 13 pct

* Dow off 0.2 pct, S&P off 0.3 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, May 2 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, a day after the Dow closed at its highest level in more than four years, as data showed private sector hiring has slowed down.

The S&P 500 once again struggled to move above the 1,400 mark, a resistance level it has struggled with for weeks. Still, the S&P is up 11 percent for the year.

"What the market needs is a sign that the economy is not getting worse. Yes, the growth is slow but it's still there," said Ralph Edwards, director of derivatives sales and trading at ITG in New York.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 27.77 points, or 0.21 percent, at 13,251.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 4.41 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,401.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.56 points, or 0.12 percent, at 3,054.00.

U.S. private employers added 119,000 jobs in April, well short of expectations, according to a private report. The closely watched payrolls report is due Friday.

Further pressuring the market, euro zone factories faltered last month as a purchasing managers index fell to its lowest since June 2009.

The reports came a day after the Dow closed at its highest level in more than four years on strong U.S. manufacturing data.

Energy was the worst performer among the 10 major S&P sectors, weighed down by an 13 percent drop in Chesapeake Energy Corp to $17.06. The S&P energy index lost 1.6 percent, and Chesapeake was the most actively traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange.

Analysts pointed to Chesapeake's higher-than-expected natural gas output, up quarter on quarter, even as the company sought to cut production.

Also, Reuters reported Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon ran a $200 million hedge fund on the side that traded in the same commodities Chesapeake produces. The company said Tuesday it would replace him as chairman.

Adding to the negative tone, new orders for U.S. factory goods in March recorded their biggest decline in three years, even as they came in slightly above forecasts.

CVS Caremark Corp was up 2.1 percent to $45.64 after the drugstore operator and pharmacy benefits manager posted a sharp rise in first-quarter sales and raised its profit forecast.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc jumped 12.3 percent to $20.10 as the teen clothing retailer raised its profit forecast.

Of the 350 S&P 500 companies reporting results through Wednesday morning, 70 percent have topped analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Women's clothing retailer Ascena Retail Group Inc will buy Charming Shoppes Inc in an all-cash deal. Charming surged 23.4 percent to $7.28 as the most actively traded Nasdaq stock and Ascena gained 11.3 percent to $21.22.