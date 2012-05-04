US STOCKS-Futures edge up ahead of payrolls report

* April payrolls report on tap
* Weekend European elections eyed
* LinkedIn jumps on results, outlook
* Futures up: Dow 2 pts, S&P 0.5 pt, Nasdaq 8 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Friday ahead of a key report on the labor market,
which could provide a clearer picture on the strength of the
economic recovery.
The payrolls report from the Labor Department is due at 8:30
a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Employers likely added 170,000 workers last
month, according to a Reuters survey of economists, up from
March's 120,000.
The ADP National Employment Report showed Wednesday that
private-sector hiring slowed in April, while initial jobless
benefit claims had the biggest decline in nearly a year, a
report indicated Thursday.
Investors may also hesitate to place big bets ahead of the
weekend as elections in Europe could bring about changes in the
leadership of France and Greece in a backlash against austerity
measures in response to the euro zone's debt crisis.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index slipped 0.3
percent.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.5 point and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained
2 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 8 points.
The S&P 500 suffered its first monthly decline of the year
in April, and the benchmark index has struggled to convincingly
pierce the key resistance level of 1,400 as investors have
grappled with conflicting economic reports.
LinkedIn Corp jumped 9.9 percent to $120.20 in
light premarket trade after the social networking website raised
its outlook after smashing first-quarter revenue and profit
expectations.
Of the 391 companies in the S&P 500 index reporting results,
68.3 percent have exceeded estimates, according to Thomson
Reuters data through Thursday morning.
Earnings are expected from 11 companies in the S&P 500 on
Friday, including Estee Lauder Cos Inc and Exelon Corp
.
United Parcel Service Inc approved a new $5 billion
share buyback and increased the amount of cash to about $5
billion to help fund its purchase of Dutch company TNT Express
.
Fruit and fresh vegetable distributor Dole Food Co Inc
said it may spin off one or more units as part of a
strategic business review and reported a lower quarterly
revenue.
Asian shares fell for a second straight day and industrial
commodities such as oil and copper were on course for weekly
losses as soft U.S. data stoked fresh concerns a recovery was
faltering.