US STOCKS-Wall St posts worst week of 2012 as job growth slows

* April payrolls miss forecasts
    * Energy shares tumble with crude oil prices
    * LinkedIn jumps on results, First Solar falls
    * Weekend European elections eyed
    * Dow off 1.3 pct, S&P off 1.6 pct, Nasdaq off 2.3 pct

    By Edward Krudy	
    NEW YORK, May 4 Wall Street ended its worst week
this year with a sharp selloff on Friday after a slowdown in job
creation in the world's top economy raised the biggest question
mark yet about the prospects for U.S. growth.	
    Employers reduced hiring for the third straight month,
adding 115,000 workers in April, well below forecasts of
170,000. Traders' expectations had fallen during the week, but
the softer jobs number missed even more pessimistic forecasts.	
    Energy shares were the worst performers, with the S&P energy
index down 2.2 percent on fears a worsening economy
would sap demand. U.S. crude oil fell 4 percent, dropping
below $100 a barrel for the first time since February. 	
    The sharp retreat this week was a blow to investors who had
been hoping the S&P 500 would break out to new recovery highs.
The index is now moving away from strong resistance at the 1,400
level after failing to make a convincing move above it.	
    "When we entered the second quarter, we thought it would be
a consolidation/correction quarter for the market simply because
it was overbought, over-believed, and we saw economies were not
improving, and that is still the case," said Bruce Bittles,
chief investment strategist of Robert W. Baird & Co in
Nashville.	
    For the week, the S&P 500 lost 2.4 percent, its worst weekly
performance since December.  	
    Investors were also cautious ahead of elections in France
and Greece over the weekend as European policymakers struggle to
bring an end to their debt crisis and people rebel against the
strain of austerity measures.   	
    The utility sector index, considered a defensive
play, was the only S&P 500 sector in positive territory, up 0.2
percent. Shares of CenterPoint Energy led, up 1.7
percent at $20.05.	
    The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 168.32
points, or 1.27 percent, to 13,038.27 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index lost 22.47 points, or 1.61 percent, to
1,369.10. The Nasdaq Composite fell 67.96 points, or
2.25 percent, to 2,956.34.  	
    The selloff came on the highest volume in two weeks. Around
7.02 billion shares were traded on the NYSE, the Nasdaq and the
NYSE Amex, above the daily average of 6.76 billion. On the NYSE,
decliners outnumbered advancers by a ratio of 3 to 1. On the
Nasdaq, four stocks fell for every one that rose.	
    In the oil sector, Chevron Corp dropped 2.1 percent
to $103.72 while Exxon Mobil Corp slipped 1.3 percent to
$84.57. Both ranked among the Dow's top losers, along with other
big names in economically sensitive sectors.	
    With this week's retreat, much of the S&P 500's gains from
the move off the April closing low at 1,358.59 have been erased.
The market has found support around that level in the past, but
a breach there could take it back to 1,340. 	
    Also dampening the mood on Friday, surveys showed the euro
zone's economy worsened markedly in April and suggested a
recession may be deeper than previously thought. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index slid 1.7 percent to
close at 1,027.15.  	
    "People were too optimistic about Europe. They felt the
recession was going to be shallow and short, and I felt it would
be deep and long, and that is still my posture," Bittles said. 	
    Russian shares plunged 4 percent, wiping out this year's
gains in the benchmark MICEX index, as demand for risk assets
waned and oil prices hit the rouble currency.	
    The Russian stock market is the only one of the BRICs
countries to be in the red for the year.	
    Among individual stocks, LinkedIn Corp jumped 7.2
percent to $117.30 after the social networking website raised
its outlook and smashed revenue and profit expectations.
 	
    First Solar Inc fell 6.3 percent to $16.94 and was
the biggest decliner in the Nasdaq 100. The U.S. solar
panel maker posted an unexpected quarterly loss on Thursday,
prompting analysts to lower their price targets. 	
    Estée Lauder Cos Inc dropped 5.3 percent to $60.72
after the company gave a profit forecast that disappointed Wall
Street. 	
    Of the 415 companies in the S&P 500 index reporting results,
67.5 percent have exceeded estimates, according to Thomson
Reuters data through Friday morning. That is a sharp decline
from the start of earnings season when more than 80 percent of
companies were beating forecasts.	
    Dole Food Co Inc said it may spin off one or more
units, sending its shares up 7.7 percent to $9.39.

