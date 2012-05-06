US STOCKS-Futures hit after European elections

* U.S. stock futures fall after Greek, French elections
NEW YORK May 6 U.S. stock index futures fell
after Greek voters trounced ruling parties in elections on
Sunday, a result that put the country's future in the euro zone
at risk, and as Socialist candidate Francois Hollande won the
French presidency.
S&P 500 futures were down 12.3 points at 1,350.20 at
7:35 p.m. EDT (2335 GMT), suggesting a fall of about 1 percent
when the U.S. stock market opens on Monday.
Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 176 points,
and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 28 points.
Results from Greece, with over 61 percent of the vote
counted, showed the only two major parties supporting a European
Union-International Monetary Fund program that keeps Greece from
bankruptcy would struggle to form a lasting coalition.
In France, Hollande, shortly after winning the presidential
election on Sunday against conservative incumbent Nicolas
Sarkozy, promised to start a pushback against German-led
austerity policies.
David Kotok, president of Cumberland Advisors, an investment
firm based in Sarasota, Florida, said despite the initial
negative reaction of investors to the election results, the
chances of more active monetary policy among leading advanced
economies seemed to be rising, which would provide relief.
"Once markets realize that the political winds are now
accelerating toward more easing by the G4, markets will resume
an upward bias," Kotok said in an emailed note on Sunday.